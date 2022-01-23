Republic Day full dress rehearsal today: Delhi Police issues traffic advisory, check routes you should avoid

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory in view of the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on Sunday (January 23, 2022).

According to the advisory, the parade rehearsal will start at 10.20 am from Vijay Chowk and will proceed to National Stadium.

The following is the route of the parade:

Vijay Chowk-Rajpath-Amar Jawan Jyoti-India Gate-roundabout Princess Palace-turn left towards Tilak Marg-turn right on C-Hexagon-turn left and enter National Stadium from gate number 1.

Here are the traffic restrictions in Delhi

No traffic will be allowed on Rajpath from Vijay Chowk to India Gate from 6 pm on Saturday till the parade is over on Sunday.

No cross traffic from 11 pm on Saturday at Ragi Marg, Janpath, Man Singh Road till the parade is over on Sunday.

'C'-Hexagon-India Gate will be closed for traffic from 9.15 am on Sunday till the entire parade and tableaux enter National Stadium.

The commuters are advised to avoid the route of the parade from 9 am to 12.30 pm.

No restriction for people from north Delhi going towards the New Delhi Railway Station or Old Delhi Railway Station.

Changes in bus routes

The movement of the city bus services will be curtailed at Park Street/Udyan Marg, Aram Bagh Road (Paharganj), roundabout Kamla Market, Delhi Secretariate (IG Stadium), Pragati Maidan (Bhairon Road), Hanuman Mandir (Yamuna Bazar), Mori Gate, ISBT Kashmiri Gate, ISBT Sarai Kale Khan and Tis Hazari Court.

Buses from Ghaziabad bound for Shivaji Stadium to take NH-24, Ring Road and terminate at Bhairon Road.

Buses plying from NH-24 will have to take right turn on Road No 56 and terminate at ISBT Anand Vihar.

Buses coming from the Ghaziabad side will be diverted at Mohan Nagar towards Bhopra Chungi for Wazirabad Bridge.

All inter-state buses coming from the Dhaula Kuan side shall terminate at Dhaula Kuan.

Delhi Metro services

Metro Rail services will remain available for commuters at all stations during the full dress rehearsal ceremony. However, boarding and de-boarding will not be allowed at Kendriya Sachivalaya (Central Secretariat) and Udyog Bhawan between 5 am and 12 pm on Sunday.

Flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms like para-gliders, paramotors, hang gliders, UAVs, UASs, microlight aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small size powered aircraft, quadcopters or para jumping from aircraft, are also prohibited over the jurisdiction of National Capital Territory of Delhi from January 20 to February 15, the advisory said.

