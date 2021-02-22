Republic Day violence: Delhi Police arrests one more accused Jaspreet Singh

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Monday (February 22, 2021) arrested Jaspreet Singh, who has been accused of being part of the violence on Republic Day in the national capital.

Jaspreet Singh, 29, a resident of Delhi, was reportedly seen climbing one of the tombs located at both sides of the rampart at Red Fort during the Republic Day violence. He was also seen in a video behind Maninder Singh, who was arrested on February 17.

According to ANI news agency, the Delhi Police recovered two 4.3 feet swords from Jaspreet Singh's house. Besides this, a video showing him swinging swords at Red Fort on January 26 has also been found on his mobile phone.

This is to be noted that the farmer unions had called a tractor rally on Republic Day in Delhi, which had turned violent when the protesters and police personnel clashed. The protestors had also entered the Red Fort and some of them even hoisted religious flags on historic monument's domes and the flagstaff at the ramparts.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting on the borders of the national capital since late November 2020, against the three newly enacted agricultural laws.

Farmers have been protesting against these three farm laws: Farmers` Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Live TV