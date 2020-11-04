Arnab Goswami arrest: Uddhav unworthy son of Balasaheb Thackeray, Mumbai top cop most coward officer in India, says Assam Minister

Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday slammed the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government and Mumbai Police Commissioner over the arrest of Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami. Goswami was arrested by police from his residence on Wednesday for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer.

Goswami claimed that he was beaten by the police as he was brought to Alibaug Police station and alleged that the cops not only physically assaulted him but also pushed his in-laws, son and wife.

Sarma blasted Uddhav saying that he betrayed the trust of the nation and is "completely unworthy" son of Balasaheb Thackeray. "Maharashtra Chief Minister has betrayed the trust of the nation, completely unworthy son of Balasaheb Thackeray. He has brought defame to his late father, Maharashtra and the country," said the Assam Minister.

He added, "Maharashtra government must release Arnab Goswami immediately and must render a public apology. People of Assam are closely observing. CM should listen to the voice of the democracy and not harass a simple journalist."

Slamming the Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, he said, "I had heard that Mumbai Police Commissioner was a strong officer but just to arrest Arnab Goswami he had to deploy cop with AK-47, that means he is the most coward officer in entire India."

A police official said that an architect and his mother committed suicide in 2018 over alleged non-payment of dues by Republic TV. Talking to Zee Media, CIU Inspector Sachin Vaje said that Arnab has been arrested under Section 306 and Section 34 of IPC.

Interior designer Anvay Naik, along with his mother Kumud Naik, had committed suicide at their bungalow in Alibaug in May 2018. Raigad police had recovered a suicide note after this incident which was believed to be written by Anvay.

In the suicide note, it was written that by Anvay that Arnab Goswami, Feroz Shaikh of IcastX/Skimedia and Niteish Sarda of Smartworks had not paid her Rs 5.40 crore which caused severe financial troubles for her. It is learnt that Raigad police has arrested Shaikh and Sarda too.

In May, Anvay’s daughter urged the Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh to reopen the case. “Adnya Naik had complained to me that Alibaug Police had not investigated non-payment of dues from Arnab Goswami’s public which drover her entrepreneur father and grandma to suicide in May 2018. I’ve ordered a CID re-investigation of the case,” Deshmukh had tweeted in May.