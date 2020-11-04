2018 suicide case: Wife and daughter of deceased designer level serious allegations against Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami

After the arrest of Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami, Akshata Naik, wife of the deceased designer Anvay Naik and her daughter, Adnya Naik on Wednesday made shocking revelations and levelled serious allegations against Goswami.

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, they said, "That day of May 2018 is still not forgotten." The mother and daughter justified the action of Maharashtra Police.

Arnab Goswami was arrested by police from his residence on Wednesday for allegedly abetting suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer. Earlier, Goswami claimed that he was beaten by the police as he was brought to Alibaug Police station. He alleged that the cops not only physically assaulted him but also pushed his in-laws, son and wife.

A police official said that an architect and his mother committed suicide in 2018 over alleged non-payment of dues by Republic TV. Talking to Zee Media, CIU Inspector Sachin Vaje said that Arnab has been arrested under Section 306 and Section 34 of IPC.

Made these serious allegations: Akshata Naik said, "No action was taken even after my husband left the suicide note." In this suicide note, the names of Firoz Sheikh and Arnab Goswami were clearly mentioned. She added that there is an outstanding amount of Rs 83 lakh on Arnab and Rs four crore on Firoz but when asked for the money, they threatened with killing.

Making serious allegations, Akshata Naik said, Arnab threatened her many times. When asked for money, he said, "I will ruin your girl's career. There used to be threatening calls at home and people used to follow us."

VIP Treatment? At the same time, Akshata Naik also raised questions regarding the filing of Arnab's statement in the Joint CP office. She said, "Arnab had to come to Alibaug and record the statement, why was it so convenient?"

Interior designer Anvay Naik, along with his mother Kumud Naik, had committed suicide at their bungalow in Alibaug in May 2018. Raigad police had recovered a suicide note after this incident which was believed to be written by Anvay. In the suicide note, it was written that by Anvay that Arnab Goswami, Feroz Shaikh of IcastX/Skimedia and Niteish Sarda of Smartworks had not paid her Rs 5.40 crore which caused severe financial troubles for her. It is learnt that Raigad police has arrested Shaikh and Sarda too.

In May, Anvay’s daughter urged the Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh to reopen the case. “Adnya Naik had complained to me that Alibaug Police had not investigated non-payment of dues from Arnab Goswami’s public which drover her entrepreneur father and grandma to suicide in May 2018. I’ve ordered a CID re-investigation of the case,” Deshmukh had tweeted in May.