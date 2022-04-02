Residents of Bhopal pull all-nighter to save gasping baby on train, deliver oxygen tank at midnight

New Delhi: In a unique incident, the residents of Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal came forward to help a 24-day-old baby, who was in dire need of oxygen on Thursday midnight.

The infant was travelling to Delhi from Nagpur in Rajdhani Express, breathing on medical oxygen, and ran short of oxygen on the train, an official release stated.

The parents of the infant sent an SOS message around midnight, which went crazy viral within a few hours. By 2 am, when the train was scheduled to reach Bhopal railway station, a long queue of doctors, NGOs, railway officials and ordinary Bhopalis were waiting with an entire lineup of cylinders.

Pravin Sahare, the baby’s father, called some social service organisations in Bhopal about his condition, while his friend from Nagpur, Khushru Yocha posted the requirement of 15 kg oxygen on social media as well. He also tagged several railway officials in his social media post.

Soon after his post, Khushru Yocha was contacted by the former divisional railway manager of Bhopal, Uday Borwankar, who assured them that within 30 minutes they would get a cylinder at Bhopal railway station.

At 2.43 am, three cylinders were delivered to them in Bhopal. Many organisations reached the station with cylinders but they took only three cylinders, said Sahare.

According to the media reports, the infant is now being treated at AIIMS, Delhi.

