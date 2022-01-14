‘Resignations not a big deal in UP': Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on exit of BJP MLAs ahead of polls

New Delhi: Playing down the exit of three Uttar Pradesh ministers in three days along with six MLAs from the BJP, Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday (January 13) said that resignations are “not a big deal” in Uttar Pradesh.

The Union minister claimed BJP is getting support from all quarters in the poll-bound state. "Resignations are not a big deal in Uttar Pradesh. BJP is getting support from everywhere in the state. People will bless us and BJP will be successful in forming govt in UP, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur," Tomar was quoted as saying by ANI.

In a big jolt to the BJP, former Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister and prominent OBC leader Swami Prasad Maurya and ex-UP minister Dharam Singh Saini who had stepped down from their posts in the past few days formally joined the Samajwadi Party on Friday. After joining SP, Maurya as quoted by IANS said, "I want to tell the BJP that its countdown to failure begins today.”

Five BJP MLAs— Bhagwati Sagar, Roshanlal Verma, Vinay Shakya, Brijesh Prajapati and Mukesh Verma— and Apna Dal (Sonelal) legislator Amar Singh Chaudhary also joined the SP in the presence of party supremo Akhilesh Yadav.

While former UP minister Dara Singh Chauhan, who quit the Yogi cabinet on Wednesday (January 12), did not formally join the Samajwadi Party on Friday. As per IANS sources, Chauhan, along with some more BJP legislators, will join Akhilesh Yadav's party on Sunday.

Elections in Uttar Pradesh for the 403 assembly constituencies will be held in seven phases starting February 10. The poll dates in the state are February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

(With agency inputs)

