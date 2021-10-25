Resolution demanding rollback of Centre’s BSF order passed at all-party meet in Punjab

New Delhi: In an all party-meet held in Punjab on Monday (October 25), the leaders passed a resolution against the Centre’s order to extend the jurisdiction of the Border Security Force (BSF) in the state.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi asserted that it was a matter related to the state and that law and order is a state subject. He called the order a “raid on our rights in the federal structure”.

“All parties unanimously passed a resolution that this notification be rolled back. If the government doesn't do it, parties decided that a session of Vidhan Sabha be called over this,” said Channi.

“As this is a matter related to Punjab and Punjabis and law and order is a state subject. It is like a raid on our rights in the federal structure. All political parties in Punjab will come together in the fight to make Centre withdraw the notification,” he added.

Leaders from various political parties arrived at Punjab Bhawan for the meeting. The main opposition party, Aam Aadmi Party, was represented by Bhagwant Mann and Aman Arora whereas Daljit Cheema and Chandumajra were Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) representatives.

The Union government had recently amended the BSF Act to authorise the force to undertake search, seizure and arrest within a 50 km stretch, up from the existing 15 km, from the international border in Punjab, West Bengal and Assam.

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu also attacked the Centre over the issue of jurisdiction of the BSF, accusing it of “weakening the federal structure by creating a state within a state”.

He also slammed the government for “disregarding the democratic rights of the people of Punjab” with extending the jurisdiction of the Border Security Force (BSF), and expressed fear of “torture, false cases, arbitrary detention and illegal arrests” in the state.

