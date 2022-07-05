New Delhi: Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Tuesday (July 5, 2022) said that she is "offended" with filmmaker Leena Manimekalai's "Kaali" poster and expressed that "respect has to be equal for all" and that "freedom of expression should never become a tool to offend deliberately". Taking to Twitter amid the ongoing controversy over the Kaali poster, Chaturvedi wrote, "Freedom of expression cannot be reserved for Hindu Gods and Goddesses while for the rest one must tip toe around religious sensibilities. I am offended with the movie poster on Ma Kali, respect has to be equal for all&FoE should never become a tool to offend- deliberately."

In the poster, a woman dressed as Goddess Kaali has been shown holding a cigarette.

Freedom of expression cannot be reserved for Hindu Gods and Goddesses while for the rest one must tip toe around religious sensibilities. I am offended with the movie poster on Ma Kali, respect has to be equal for all&FoE should never become a tool to offend- deliberately. — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) July 5, 2022

Feeling pumped with my CREW pic.twitter.com/L8LDDnctC9

— Leena Manimekalai (@LeenaManimekali) July 2, 2022

Meanwhile, complaints have been filed against the documentary film's director Leena Manimekalai in various states including Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Bihar.

In Delhi, Police received a complaint from a lawyer, alleging that a poster is circulating on social media in which goddess Kali is shown smoking a cigarette.

From the contents of the complaint and the social media post, prima facie, an offence under sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion, race etc. and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and 295A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was made out and a case registered against Manimekalai at the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operation (IFSO) unit of the Special Cell, a senior police officer said.

While in Uttar Pradesh, police registered an FIR on charges of criminal conspiracy, offence in place of worship, deliberately hurting religious sentiments, and intention to provoke breach of peace against Manimekalai for her movie 'Kaali' for the disrespectful depiction of Hindu Gods.

Kaali poster row: 'To me, she is a meat-eating, alcohol-accepting goddess,' says Mahua Moitra

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra has also reacted to the controversy over Leena Manimekalai's poster and said to her, "Kaali is a meat-eating, alcohol-accepting goddess."

"If you go to Bhutan or Sikkim, for example, when they do puja, they give whisky to their god. Now, if you go to Uttar Pradesh and say that you give whisky to your god as prasad, they will say that is blasphemous," she said.

Moitra said that people have the right to imagine their gods or goddess in the way they want.

"For me, Goddess Kali is a meat-eating and alcohol-accepting goddess. And if you go to Tarapith (a major Shakti peeth in West Bengal's Birbhum district), you will see sadhus smoking. That is the version of Kali people worship (there). I, within Hinduism, being a Kali worshipper, have the right to imagine Kali in that way; that is my freedom," she said.

Moitra said, "I have the freedom to do it (envision a meat-eating goddess) as much as you have the freedom to worship your god as vegetarian and white-clothed."

'I NEVER backed any film or poster': Mahua Moitra amid Kaali poster row

After her comments went viral, Mahua Moitra also issued a clarification attacking the Sangh Parivar.

"To all you sanghis - lying will NOT make you better hindus. I NEVER backed any film or poster or mentioned the word smoking. Suggest you visit my Maa Kali in Tarapith to see what food & drink is offered as bhog. Joy Ma Tara," she tweeted.

To all you sanghis- lying will NOT make you better hindus.

I NEVER backed any film or poster or mentioned the word smoking.



Suggest you visit my Maa Kali in Tarapith to see what food & drink is offered as bhog.

Joy Ma Tara — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) July 5, 2022

Mamata Banerjee's TMC, however, distanced itself from Moitra's comments and condemned the remarks.

"The comments made by @MahuaMoitra at the #IndiaTodayConclaveEast2022 and her views expressed on Goddess Kali have been made in her personal capacity and are NOT ENDORSED BY THE PARTY in ANY MANNER OR FORM. All India Trinamool Congress strongly condemns such comments," Mamata Banerjee's party said in a Twitter post.

The comments made by @MahuaMoitra at the #IndiaTodayConclaveEast2022 and her views expressed on Goddess Kali have been made in her personal capacity and are NOT ENDORSED BY THE PARTY in ANY MANNER OR FORM.



All India Trinamool Congress strongly condemns such comments. July 5, 2022

(With agency inputs)