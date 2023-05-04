Respect Supreme Court Order But Protest Against WFI Chief Will Continue: Wrestlers

NEW DELHI: Country’s top wrestlers on Thursday said that their ongoing protest against the Wrestling Federation Of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh will continue and that they respect the Supreme Court decision to close the sexual harassment plea filed by three women grapplers. Speaking to the media, the grapplers said that the Supreme Court is not a setback for them and that they have the greatest regard for the judiciary. “The Supreme Court order is not a setback, the top court did what it could in the matter,” the protesting wrestlers said.

The wrestlers further stated that they have “all options open” and that they will decide the future course of action after consulting seniors. “We respect the Supreme Court order but our protest against the WFI chief will continue,” the wrestlers said.

Their reaction came shortly after the Supreme Court earlier closed the proceedings on a plea by three women wrestlers, who have levelled sexual harassment allegations against the Wrestling Federation of India chief, after noting that FIRs have been registered and seven complainants have been provided adequate security.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud refused to entertain an oral plea by the counsel representing the wrestlers that the ongoing probe be monitored by a retired or a serving high court judge.

"You came here with specific prayers for registration of FIR and security for the complainants. Now both of your prayers have been addressed. If you have any further grievances, you can very well approach the high court or the jurisdictional magistrate," the bench, also comprising Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala, said, adding that it is closing the proceedings for now.

It granted liberty to the petitioner to move the high court or the jurisdictional magistrate for further relief. At the outset, the bench was informed by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was representing the Delhi Police, that as per the apex court's April 28 order, an assessment of threat perception to the complainants was carried out by the police.

No Use Of Force Against Grapplers: Delhi Police

In a related development, Delhi Police earlier denied allegations that its personnel was drunk and force was used against protesting wrestlers during a late-night ruckus at Jantar Mantar between cops and some grapplers. The Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), New Delhi, said five police personnel were injured in the Wednesday night ruckus. The wrestlers, on the other hand, have alleged that they were beaten up by the police and a couple of protesters were injured in the head.

"A sufficient number of women officers were on duty during the night. On the medical examination, no police personnel were found drunk. Five police personnel sustained injuries during the scuffle. No force was used by police personnel against the protestors. Regarding injury to one protestor, he left the hospital against medical advice and has not given a statement to the police yet," the DCP tweeted from his official handle.

DCW Expresses Concerns Over Scuffle

Earlier in the day, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal said the protesters told her that police personnel were inebriated at the time of the incident. According to protestors, two wrestlers - Rahul Yadav and Dushyant Phogat - were injured in the incident. Phogat, an award-winning wrestler, also received head injuries. The DCP said barricades have been put up at several locations across Delhi as precautionary measures to ensure no untoward incident takes place.

On Wednesday night, police detained Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda and DCW chairperson Maliwal, when they went to the spot to support the wrestlers.

Several wrestlers who have won awards at international competitions have been protesting at Jantar Mantar, demanding that the government make public the findings of an oversight panel that investigated the sexual harassment charges against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.