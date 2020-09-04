हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
PM Narendra Modi

Respect your uniform; do Yoga and ‘Pranayam’ to beat stress: PM Narendra Modi tells IPS probationers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (September 4, 2020) interacted with Indian Police Service (IPS) probationers and asked them to respect their job, their uniform through a video conference during the ‘Dikshant Parade Event’ at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad.

Respect your uniform; do Yoga and ‘Pranayam’ to beat stress: PM Narendra Modi tells IPS probationers

HYDERABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (September 4, 2020) interacted with Indian Police Service (IPS) probationers and asked them to respect their job, their uniform through a video conference during the ‘Dikshant Parade Event’ at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad.

PM Modi said that it is very important that the IPS probationers should be proud of their uniforms instead of flexing the power of it.

“Never lose respect for your Khaki uniform. The human face of Khaki uniform has been engraved in the public memory due to the good work done by police especially during this COVID-19,” the PM said.

 

 

During his address, the PM said that he often interacts with young IPS officers who have passed out from the academy, but this year due to coronavirus pandemic he was unable to meet them.

“But I’m sure that during my tenure, I will surely meet you all at some point,” he added.

Addressing the IPS probationers, PM Modi said, “Yours is a profession where the factor of encountering something unexpected is very high, and you all must be alert and prepared for this. There is a higher degree of stress, and which is why it is important to keep speaking with your near and dear ones. From time to time, maybe on a day off, meet someone like a teacher or someone whose advice you value.”

Giving a piece of advice to the IPS probationers, the PM said, ''Yoga ánd Pranayam is good for all those working under stress. If you do any work from your heart, you will always benefit. You will never feel stressed no matter how much work is there.'' 

Shifting his focus to terrorism, PM Modi said,  “we need to prevent youth from taking the wrong path at the early stage itself, adding that women police personnel can do that by involving women there.”

An official statement said that 131 IPS probationers, including 28 women, have completed their 42 weeks of basic course phase-I training at the academy.

The IPS probationers joined the academy on December 17, 2018, after completing their foundation course at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Mussoorie, and at Dr Marri Channa Reddy HRD Institute of Telangana, Hyderabad, with those from other central services like IAS and IFS, the statement added.

During the basic course, probationers have imparted training in various indoor and outdoor subjects like law, investigation, forensics, leadership and management, criminology, public order and internal security, ethics and human rights, modern Indian policing, field craft and tactics, weapon training and firing, the statement said.

PM Narendra Modi
