Restrictions eased for Eid-al-Adha in J&K; elaborate measures taken by administration

Amid the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir, people of the region are slated to celebrate Eid-ul-Adha on Monday. On behalf of the administration, Governor Satya Pal Malik has extended warm greetings to the people even as the government ensured that there was no trouble despite the restrictions in the Valley.

On Sunday, the markets were opened, albeit there were some restrictions in place. Travel restrictions were also eased in several parts of Srinagar, following which residents of the region flooded the streets/markets to buy essentials for the festival.

The Kargil region also witnessed a heavy rush in markets and other business establishments as people enthusiastically shopped for Eid-ul-Adha. There were also reports of Kashmiri people returning to the Valley from other parts of the country for Eid celebrations.

To ensure that people face no problems, elaborate measures were already taken by the Jammu and Kashmir administration ahead of the festival. Out of 3697 Ration Ghats in Kashmir Division, as many as 3557 were made operational to provide ration to the general public.

The delivery of vegetables, LPG, poultry and eggs was ensured at the doorsteps through mobile vans.

Apart from this, the administration has made sufficient stocking of essential items. Wheat has been stocked to suffice for 65 days, rice for 55 days, mutton for 17 days, poultry for 1 month, Kerosene Oil for 35 days, LPG for 1-month, High-Speed Diesel (HSD) and MS for 28 days.

As the preparations for the festival were underway, Governor Satya Pal Malik reviewed the situation, including healthcare facilities in hospitals.

"People should celebrate Eid without fear, and peacefully," Malik had said, adding that the administration was preparing for Eid and ensuring that maximum facilities were provided to the people.

A statement from the Raj Bhavan said, "Governor Satya Pal Malik has extended warm greetings to the people on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Azha and prayed for their well-being and prosperity."

"In his message of felicitations, Governor has hoped that this festival would further strengthen the bonds of communal harmony, brotherhood, amity, and revive the glorious pluralistic ethos for which Jammu and Kashmir has been known for centuries past," it said.