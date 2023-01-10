'Result of 40% commission govt', Congress' DK Shivakumar attacks BJP on Bengaluru metro pillar collapse that killed mother-son duo

Bengaluru: Hours after the Bengaluru Metro pillar collapse, Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar blamed the government and said "This is the result of the '40% commission government. There is no quality in development works." Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) was flayed by the family and public after a woman and her son were killed when an under-construction pillar fell on them here on Tuesday. The woman and her three-year-old son died, while her husband and another son were injured after the under-construction Metro pillar fell on their two-wheeler here. The accident happened when the family on a scooty was passing through the site of Metro construction near HBR Layout. The deceased were identified as 25-year-old Tejaswini and two-and-half-year-old son Vihan.

The BMRCL has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 20 lakh to the kin of the victims. MD Anjum Parvez said, "A pillar fell on the road and a woman and her child were badly injured and died. It is very unfortunate. Will provide 20 Lakh ex-gratia to the kin of the victims."

"We follow highest quality standards possible when it comes to construction, Detailed probe will be done and will see if it was a technical error or manmade. Steps will be taken to prevent such incidents from happening again," Anjum Parvez, MD, BMRCL.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai while reacting to the incident said "we will inquire how the incident happened, and provide compensation to the affected family".

Meanwhile, reacting to the incident, Congress MLA Sowmya Reddy said, "It's very shocking that an under-construction pillar fell on a woman and child. Until now there were pothole deaths now pillars are collapsing. This is a clear case of violation, negligence and corruption of the BJP govt."

"Karnataka CM must resign. It's a clear case of poor work & people have succumbed to it. Now, people of Bengaluru & Karnataka are fed up," she said.

The family of the victim lodged a complaint against the contractor and the Nagarjuna Construction Company (NCC). According to police, Lohit Kumar, a civil engineer, was dropping off his Tejaswini to her work place in the premises of the Manyata Tech Park and two sons to a child care center. Lohit Kumar and another son escaped miraculously with minor injuries.

Tejaswini and Vihan suffered major head injuries and succumbed to injuries due to severe bleeding.

