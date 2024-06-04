Results 2024: Delhi Trusts Modi Again; Votes Out AAP-Congress Alliance In Lok Sabha

Delhi Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: The people of Delhi today again trusted Narendra Modi for the national leadership role and handed over a hat-trick clean sweep to the BJP in the national capital. Despite a strong alliance of the Aam Aadmi Party and Congress, the BJP secured victory/leading on all the seven seats in Delhi. Three of the BJP candidates are leading by a margin of over one lakh votes.

The BJP's Praveen Khandelwal was initially trailing the Congress' Jai Prakash Agarwal in the Chandni Chowk seat but has now moved ahead to secure a lead of 89325 votes, showed EC data.

The BJP's North-East Delhi candidate Manoj Tiwari, who is pitted against the Congress' Kanhaiya Kumar, was leading by a margin of 1,23,232 votes. BJP West Delhi candidate Kamaljeet Sehrawat, who is up against AAP's Mahabal Mishra, was ahead by a margin of 1,77,624 votes, and the BJP's North-West Delhi candidate Yogender Chandoliya was leading by 2,75,784 votes against the Congress' Udit Raj, the data showed.

In the East Delhi seat, AAP's Kuldeep Kumar was trailing by a margin of 81,563 votes against the BJP's Harsh Malhotra.

The BJP's Ramvir Singh Bidhuri was ahead by a margin of 1,24,333 votes against AAP's Sahi Ram Pahalwan from South Delhi, while in the New Delhi constituency, BJP's Bansuri Swaraj, daughter of late veteran leader Sushma Swaraj, was in the lead by a margin of 77,432 votes.

The BJP is in a direct contest with the Congress-AAP alliance in the national capital. The party had won all seven seats in Delhi in the 2014 and the 2019 general elections.