Retired Soldier Passes Away On Stage While Dancing With Tricolour, Audience Mistakes It As Performance - Viral Video

Balveer Singh Chhabra, a 73-year-old retired military officer, died on the spot on Friday at a yoga program in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. According to reports, Chhabbra suffered a heart attack while dancing. He was performing a patriotic song on stage with great vigor when he passed out abruptly.

Unaware of what has happened, the audience cheered on, thinking his fall was a part of the performance, until the event organizers realized something wasn't right as he wasn't getting up. The video of the incident in the Phooti Khoti neighborhood of the city surfaced on social media. Rajkumar Jain, a member of the group, said, “Chhabra suddenly fell unconscious and collapsed. Initially, we thought it was part of his performance, but when he did not get up for a minute, we got suspicious.”

Chhabra received CPR right away and was brought to a neighboring hospital, where he was declared dead following testing including an ECG. Chhabra's son Jagjit Singh mentioned that his father was heavily involved in community events and has been dancing to patriotic music for a long time. The family opted to donate Chhabra's skin and eyeballs as a last gesture of kindness.