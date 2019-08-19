close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ministry of Home Affairs

Retirement age for all Central Forces personnel fixed at 60 years: MHA

According to an order by the MHA, the retirement age will be applicable to personnel of Central Reserve Police Forces (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and regular cadre of the Paramilitary component of the Assam Rifles (AR).

Retirement age for all Central Forces personnel fixed at 60 years: MHA

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday fixed the retirement age for all Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), irrespective of rank, at 60 years.

According to an order by the MHA, the retirement age will be applicable to personnel of Central Reserve Police Forces (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and regular cadre of the Paramilitary component of the Assam Rifles (AR).

Live TV

The retirement age will come into immediate effect from today.

The MHA had to fix an age for retirement after the High Court of Delhi in a case between Deputy Commandant (ITBP) Dev Sharma vs Union of India (UOI) directed it to arrive at a retirement age which would be common to all CAPFs and also the date from which it would become applicable. 

Tags:
Ministry of Home AffairsMHACAPF retirement ageCentral Armed Police ForcesCAPF
Next
Story

Northern Railway cancels/diverts trains due to operational reasons in several northern states

Must Watch

PT5M22S

Deshhit: IAF successfully rescues people stranded in Tawi river