Return Of Jungle Raaj In Bihar? Pond Stolen Overnight In Darbhanga, Hut Erected At Site

In a shocking development, a pond was stolen overnight in Bihar's Darbhanga. The pond named 'Neem Pokhar' was located in the Kadirabad area that falls under the Vishwavidyalaya Police Station. During a visit to ward number 4 in the Darbhanga city area, DSP Amit Kumar observed a conspicuous absence of the Neem Pokhar pond. According to reports, the encroachment on this land by a group involved in illegal activities has resulted in the pond being filled with soil.

Local residents alerted the authorities to the movement of trucks and machinery in the area during the night over several days. According to the police, the pond reportedly belonged to the government and the administration used to keep its record. However, there is no sign of the pon and a temporary hut has been erected at the site and the area has been fenced.

Following numerous complaints from residents, the police finally visited the site after the pond had been entirely filled. According to reports from residents, the unauthorized filling of the pond has been ongoing for the past one to two weeks.

While the broad-daylight crime has been on the rise in the state, the land mafias have again gotten active and are encroaching upon not only the government land but also on the lands of private citizens if left unattended for years. While Bihar is trying to improve its image through the investors' summits, such news may act as a deterrent for any prospective investor.

This is not a first such incident in Bihar. Earlier, Bihar shot into headlines after an entire rail track, train, rail engine and road were stolen by miscreants putting the state to shame.