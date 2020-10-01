Revealed: ISI's nefarious plot to launch fidayeen attacks in Kashmir through Al-Badr terrorists

Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI is preparing fidayeen terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir with the help of terrorist group Al-Badr. Recently, a similar report by security agencies had revealed that China is engaged in strengthening Al-Badr. Chinese officials visited Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) and held a meeting with the top militant commanders of Al Badr.

ISI-backed terror group The Resistance Front (TRF) is involved in plans to strengthen all terrorist organizations operating in Kashmir as well as the Al-Badr faction, according to an officer posted in central security.

According to a Home Ministry report, upto September 11 this year, 6 Al-Badr terrorits have been killed in an encounter with security forces in Kashmir. However, during this period, Al-Badr has recruited 16 locals terrorists in his group in Kashmir, which is an increasing concern for security forces.

According to information received from security agencies sources, total 107 locals have been recruited by various terrors groups in Kashmir valley up to September 11.

As per report, the movement of Al Badr terrorists also being noticed at various launching pads near Line of Control (LoC) and a total of 85 terrorists belonging to Jaish-e-Mohammad, Lashkar-e-Taiba and and Al Badr have been spotted at Dudhniyal launching pad with an intention to attempt infiltrate inside India and launch fidayeen attacks.

Similarly, movement of 22 terrorists at launching pad near Tangdhar sector and 64 terrorists near Tral Area which also includes Lashkar and Al Badr terrorists, indicates how Pakistan's ISI is engaged in strengthening Al Badr.