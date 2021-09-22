हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
murder

Revenge killing: Woman murdered, head ‘offered’ at slain Dailt leader’s house in Tamil Nadu

Nirmala Devi was accused of helping the killers find a house to stay in Dindigul.

Revenge killing: Woman murdered, head ‘offered’ at slain Dailt leader’s house in Tamil Nadu
Representational Image

Chennai: In a shocking incident, a 59-year-old woman was beheaded on Wednesday as revenge for the 2012 murder of Dalit leader Pasupathi Pandian and her decapitated head placed in front of his residence in Tamil Nadu`s Dindigul, police said.

The gruesome murder of Nirmala Devi occurred at Chettinayikanpatti area of Dindigul.

A gang had barged into Pandian`s residence in January 2012, killing him instantly. Five persons were killed as revenge for the killing of the Dalit leader even though a trial in the case was taking place.

Nirmala Devi was accused of helping the killers find a house to stay in Dindigul.

Inspector General of Police, South Zone, T.S. Anbu, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Dindigul, B. Vijayakumari, and Superintendent of Police, Dindigul, V.R. Srinivasan are camping at the spot.

Police said that Nirmala Devi was involved in allocation of Mahatma Gandhi National Employment Guarantee Scheme work in the morning when armed men attacked her with matchets, swords, and other lethal weapons. IGP Anbu told media persons that a manhunt is on to nab the culprits.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
murdercrimeDalitTamil Nadu
Next
Story

India to roll out COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 12 and above from October: Report

Must Watch

PT6M25S

Mahant Giri Death Case: Accused Anand Giri and Aadya Tiwari sent to 14 days judicial custody