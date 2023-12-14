Reverse Jyoti Maurya Case: Bihar Man Deserts Lover After Getting Government Job; Read What Happened Next

New Delhi: In a reverse case like Uttar Pradesh's Jyoti Maurya incident where the PCS officer was accused of cheating her husband, a case has come to light from Bihar's Sultanganj. The couple had been in a relationship for three years, but the teacher broke up with the woman after he got a government job.

The woman was heartbroken and tried to get back together with him, but he refused. After persistent efforts, on Wednesday, the woman tricked the teacher into meeting her in Sultanganj. When he arrived, she forced him to put sindoor in her demand, a traditional Indian wedding ceremony. (Also Read: Golden Opportunity To Invest In Gold! SGB Scheme Opens On Dec 18)

She then told her family and friends that they were married. The teacher tried to run away, but the woman caught him. After much negotiation, the teacher and his family agreed to marry the woman. (Also Read: Google Maps Introduces Fuel-Saving Feature For Indian Users: Check How To Use It)

The incident captured the attention of the locals and the netizens. Recently, another story of forced marriage also came to light. That time, a recently recruited government school teacher was abducted from the Vaishali educational institution and coerced into marrying the kidnapper's daughter at gunpoint in an alleged incidence of forced marriage. A lawsuit has reportedly been filed against the woman's father, according to Many Daily.

As per the article published in Indian Express, a man named Gautam Kumar, who had just passed the Bihar Public Service Commission test, was abducted from the school where he works and coerced into marrying the captor's daughter.

In the Repura of Patepur, Gautam Kumar was hired as a teacher at the Utkramit Madhya Vidyalaya. Three or four individuals forcefully removed Kumar from the school after pulling up in a four-wheel drive, according to an Indian Express article.