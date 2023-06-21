Richard Gere All Praise For PM Modi's Yoga Day Message: 'Want To Here Again And Again'

Renowned Hollywood actor Richard Gere expressed admiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message of universal brotherhood and sisterhood during a Yoga Day event in New York. Gere, along with other prominent personalities including Csaba Korosi, the President of the United Nations General Assembly, joined PM Modi for a yoga session at the UN headquarters to commemorate the International Day of Yoga.

"It is a lovely message. He (PM Modi) is a product of Indian culture and comes from a vast place like Indian culture does. This message of universal brotherhood and sisterhood is the one we want to hear again and again," Richard Gere said after Yoga Day event in New York.

The event saw the participation of notable figures such as New York Mayor Eric Adams, UN Deputy Secretary General Amina Mohammed, and musician Ricky Kej, among others. PM Modi's emphasis on inclusivity and cultural harmony resonated with Gere, who lauded the Prime Minister's commitment to these values.