'Rigorously researched': BBC defends 2002 Gujarat riots documentary on PM Narendra Modi

London: A day after the Indian government condemned the BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a 'propaganda piece' lacking objectivity, the BBC on Friday defended its series as a 'rigorously researched' documentary that sought to highlight important issues. In a recent session of the British Parliament, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak came out in defence of Prime Minister Modi after the BBC documentary claimed that the British government was aware of the Indian leader having an alleged role in the 2002 Gujarat riots. While making the series, the taxpayer-funded licence fee-backed British Broadcasting Corporation, said it has approached a range of voices.

"A wide range of voices, witnesses and experts were approached, and we have featured a range of opinions, this includes responses from people in the BJP. We offered the Indian Government a right to reply to the matters raised in the series, it declined to respond," the spokesperson said.

Also Read: 'We don't tolerate persecution but...': UK PM Rishi Sunak defends PM Modi amid BBC documentary row

The first part of the documentary series 'The Modi Question' based on the 2002 Gujarat riots was released on Wednesday. The series aired by the UK's national broadcaster sparked outrage and condemnation from prominent Indian-origin UK citizens, as well as the Indian government.

The BBC said it was committed to highlighting important issues from around the world and the documentary series examines the tensions between India's Hindu majority and Muslim minority and explores the politics of India's PM Narendra Modi in relation to those tensions.

"This has been the source of considerable reporting and interest both in India and across the world in recent years," the spokesperson noted.

When Pakistan-origin MP Imran Hussain raised the issue of the controversial documentary in the British Parliament, Prime Minister Sunak stated, "The UK government's position on this has been clear and long-standing and hasn't changed. Of course, we don't tolerate persecution where it appears anywhere, but I am not sure I agree at all with the characterization that the honorable gentleman has put forward."

The Indian government has condemned the BBC Panorama programme, which has not been screened in India, as a propaganda piece with a questionable agenda behind it.

"We think that this is a propaganda piece, designed to push a particular discredited narrative. The bias, lack of objectivity and continuing colonial mindset is blatantly visible," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi told reporters during a press briefing in New Delhi on Thursday when asked about the controversial series.

Meanwhile, several members of the Indian diaspora in the UK have sent complaints to the BBC over the characterisation of the Indian leader in the series.

"@BBCNews You have caused a great deal of hurt to over a billion Indians. It insults a democratically elected Prime Minister, Indian Police and the Indian judiciary. We condemn the riots and loss of life and also condemn your biased reporting," tweeted Lord Rami Ranger, an Indian-origin peer in the House of Lords.

(With PTI inputs)