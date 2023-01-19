'We don't tolerate persecution but...': UK PM Rishi Sunak defends PM Modi amid BBC documentary row

London: In a recent session of the British Parliament, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak distanced himself from the BBC documentary series that criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister during the Gujarat riots of 2002. The series, which was aired by the UK's national broadcaster, sparked outrage and condemnation from prominent Indian-origin UK citizens, as well as the Indian government.

UK PM Rishi Sunak defends PM Modi in British Parliament

When Pakistan-origin MP Imran Hussain raised the issue of the controversial documentary in the British Parliament, Prime Minister Sunak stated, "The UK government's position on this has been clear and long-standing and hasn't changed. Of course, we don't tolerate persecution where it appears anywhere, but I am not sure I agree at all with the characterization that the honorable gentleman has put forward."

UK Government PM Rishi Sunak Criticizes BBC Report:



UK PM Rishi Sunak dismisses Pakistani-origin Imran Hussain, a British MP, appearing in the House in connection with an allegation against PM Modi, which was conducted by BBC. pic.twitter.com/Uu3O72g1tU January 19, 2023

Prominent Indian-origin UK citizen Lord Rami Ranger condemned the series, saying that it "caused a great deal of hurt to over a billion Indians" and insulted the democratically elected Indian Prime Minister, police, and judiciary. Ranger took to Twitter to express his disapproval, stating, "@BBCNews You have caused a great deal of hurt to over a billion Indians. It insults a democratically elected @PMOIndia Indian Police & the Indian judiciary. We condemn the riots and loss of life & also condemn your biased reporting."

Also Read: 'Propaganda piece, biased': MEA slams BBC documentary on PM Modi, Gujarat riots

MEA slams BBC documentary, says 'colonial mindset visible'

The Ministry of External Affairs also issued a statement reacting to the BBC report, calling it a "completely biased copy" and a "propaganda piece" with "no objectivity." MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi also raised questions about "the purpose of the exercise and the agenda behind it." He went on to say, "The documentary is a reflection of the agency and individuals that are peddling this narrative again. It makes us wonder about the purpose of the exercise and the agenda behind it; frankly, we do wish to dignify these efforts."

The documentary, which has been removed from select platforms, has sparked a heated debate about the role of media in shaping public perception.

(With ANI inputs)