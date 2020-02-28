Riot-hit Delhi limps back to normalcy; police files 123 FIRs, arrests 630 persons

New Delhi: As Delhi looks to return to normalcy after violence rocked the city, the Delhi Police in a statement Friday (February 28) said that at least 123 FIRs have been filed and as many as 630 people have been arrested and or detained so far.

The police stated that the number of distress calls made to the helpline desk has reduced and that senior officers are at the spot and will be monitoring the situation for the next few days. Police deployment in the area continues.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced setting up of shelter homes for people who lost their homes also, an ex-gratia of Rs 25,000 will be distributed tomorrow on an immediate basis to people whose homes were burnt in the violence.

"We have made provisions for lodging of people whose homes got burnt or who are not able to go to their homes. From tomorrow afternoon, we will grant Rs 25,000 ex gratia to people who have lost their homes in the riots. The balance compensation will be given to them in two-three days," Kejriwal told reporters.

The Delhi government with the help of NGOs, distributed relief material to affected persons. "We are also distributing food on a large scale in the area. Today, many trucks went to the area to distribute food. We are getting credible support from NGOs and RWAs in the area," he said.

While, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, in a meeting with Shahdara and Northeast Delhi district magistrates (DM) announced the posting of 18 SDMs in violence-inflicted areas to monitor the situation. "Four sub-divisions are affected in the North-East district. In normal circumstances, there are four SDMs in the four sub-divisions. We have posted 18 SDMs in those sub-divisions. We have also posted night SDMs in the area for careful monitoring of the situation," Sisodia said.

At least 42 people, including a police Head Constable and Intelligence Bureau officer Ankit Sharma, have been killed while around 200 people sustained serious injuries in the violence that raged for three days in the northeast areas of Delhi. Two Special Investigation Teams have been constituted under the Crime Branch, Delhi Police to investigate the violence.