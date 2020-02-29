No violence in Delhi today, aid to riot victims by tomorrow: CM Arvind Kejriwall

New Delhi: Days after the violence in North-East district of Delhi, CM Arvind Kejriwal said that no fresh incident of violence was reported on Saturday (February 29,2020) and his first priority is to restore normalcy in Delhi at the earliest possible.

Addressing a press conference Kejriwal said that four sub-divisions got affected during Delhi Violence and 18 SDMs have been allotted in these areas to control the situation.

Talking about the security, Kejriwal further informed that all the SDMs have inspected their respective areas and they are identifying the houses/shops that got damaged during the violence.

Delhi CM also gave information on providing compensation to those affected in the violence and said that the government has already received 69 forms and the affected will receive the amount till Sunday.

Kejriwal said, ''We have received around 69 forms till now for the ex-gratia (of Rs 25,000 cash each) that we announced for the victims of Delhi Violence. They will get the amount by tomorrow.''

In the wake of Delhi violence, the Kejriwal government also held a review meeting to discuss the current situation of the national capital. The Delhi government has made arrangements of night shelter for the victims and have asked the SDO to call back the people who left due to the troublesome situation, said Kejriwal.

Exams in all government school located at the riot-hit area have been postponed till March 7 after SMC had a meeting in this regard, said Kejriwal. He further said that if the situation demands, we will also plan to shift the students of private schools which was affected during the riot to government schools.

Kejriwal also assured that action will be taken against the social media account which tried spreading hate message.

On Friday (February 29, 2020) Kejriwal had announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to families of those who died in the clashes, in case of a minor victim Rs 5 lakh, Rs 2 lakh to those seriously injured, Rs 3 lakh for those who have been rendered orphans, Rs 25,000 for rickshaws that were burnt.

A Compensation of Rs 5 lakh was also announced for homes that were burned and for loss of shop in the riots. Earlier, Kejriwal has also asserted that person who is found guilty should be given stringent punishment and urged that if any Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) person is found guilty then that person should be given stringent punishment.