Rise In Covid-19 Cases: Health Ministry Advises States, UTs To Increase RT-PCR Testing

New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry issued advisory on Monday in the wake of surging Covid-19 cases in the country and the logging of a case of coronavirus subvariant JN.1 in Kerala.

The Centre has advised the states and UTs to constantly vigil over coronavirus cases and asked to regularly report and monitor district-wise Influenza-like Illness (ILI) & Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) cases.

The Ministry has also asked States to ensure adequate Covid-19 testing including a higher number of RT-PCR tests and send positive samples for genome sequencing to INSACOG laboratories. "Considering the upcoming festive season, States were advised to put in place requisite public health measures and other arrangements to minimize risk of increase in transmission of the disease by adherence to maintenance of respiratory hygiene," stated the ministry.

The Centre has advised the States to ensure active participation of all public and private health facilities in the drill being conducted by the Union Health Ministry, to take stock of their preparedness and response capacities.

India's COVID-19 situation remains under control, with an active caseload of 1,828 as of Monday. However, one death was reported in Kerala.