COVID-19

Rise in vector-borne diseases to be problematic during COVID-19, says HC amid mosquito infestation in Delhi

It said every year during and after monsoon, the city sees a surge in cases of chikungunya and dengue.

File photo

New Delhi: Expressing concern over mosquito infestation in the national capital, the Delhi High Court Monday (May 24) said if the situation is not controlled immediately, the rise in vector-borne diseases could lead to more problems and complexities amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh took suo motu cognisance of the mosquito infestation in Delhi and said that on account of the prevailing pandemic, the steps to be taken by the Delhi government and civic authorities have taken a back seat and they need to pull up their socks.

“We are initiating a suo motu PIL. The situation is very bad on mosquito infestation. With the onset of monsoon, looking at the pandemic, we may end up with a major problem,” the bench said, according to news agency PTI.

“If mosquito infestation is not contained urgently, with the ongoing pandemic, the rise in vector-borne diseases could lead to problems and complexities,” it said.

The court directed Delhi government, three MCDs, Delhi Cantonment and New Delhi Municipal Council to file their status reports on the steps already taken and to be undertaken on mosquito infestation by Thursday.

The high court initiated a PIL, on its own, on the issue and listed the case for hearing on May 28 before a bench headed by the Chief Justice, as per the roster..

It said every year during and after monsoon, one sees a surge in cases of chikungunya and dengue.

“All of us are seeing the mosquito problem. Let's be aware of it. If people get dengue or something and they need to be hospitalised in COVID times, it will multiply the problem very very badly,” the bench said.

