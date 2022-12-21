topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
CHINA COVID-19

Rising Covid-19 cases in China 'concerning': Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla

We must continue to trust and follow the guidelines set by the Government of India, Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla said as he expressed concern over reports of a rising COVID-19 graph in China.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 21, 2022, 02:53 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

Rising Covid-19 cases in China 'concerning': Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla

Pune: Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla on Tuesday expressed concern over reports of a rising COVID-19 graph in China but said there is no need to panic as the vaccination coverage in India is excellent.

Poonawalla's tweet came a day after the Union Health Ministry urged all states and UTs to ramp up the whole genome sequencing of positive samples to keep track of newer variants, if any, amid a spurt in cases in the US and China.

ALSO READ | Current Covid-19 outbreak in China would peak this winter, run in three waves

"The news of rising COVID cases coming out of China is concerning, we need not panic given our excellent vaccination coverage and track record. We must continue to trust and follow the guidelines set by the Government of India and @MoHFW_INDIA," Poonawalla tweeted.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Pune-based SII had collaborated with Oxford University and pharmaceutical company Astra Zeneca for making the Covishield vaccine.

ALSO READ | Covid-19 not over yet, says Centre amid surge in cases in China; suggests to use face mask in crowded places

In October, Pooanwalla said the SII stopped producing the vaccine in December 2021. Of the total stock available at that time, about 100 million doses had already expired, he had said.

Live Tv

China COVID-19China CoronavirusCOVID-19CoronavirusSerum Institute of IndiaAdar Poonawalla

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Poisonous Truth' of liquor in Bihar
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible 'Stunt'
DNA Video
DNA: Grand Welcome of the Champion!
DNA Video
DNA: When 1st breeder reactor generates electricity in 1951
DNA Video
DNA: Should India worry about 'corona explosion' in China?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 'Sar Tan Se Juda' conspiracy
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: December 20, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: When three revolutionaries were given death sentence in 1927
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat Governor carries out cleanliness drive at Gujarat Vidyapith
DNA Video
DNA: Sargam Koushal from Kashmir wins Mrs World 2022 title