Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) workers on Sunday held a `Pratirodh` march in Patna over the issue of inflation and unemployment. The march, from Patna`s Saguna more to JP Golambar located at Gandhi Maidan, is being led by the party leader and Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav. "We are conducting this march over the subjects of public interests and this march is a message to the Centre that the government`s policies and politics are wrong," said Tejashwi Yadav.

Yadav alleged that all the constitutional institutions of the country are working as puppets of the government. "The whole country is sick of corruption, inflation and unemployment. They (the BJP govt) have been playing with constitutional institutions. The farmers here in Bihar are fed up with floods and droughts, but the government is looking away from these issues," said Tejashwi Yadav during the `Pratirodh` march.

The whole country is sick of corruption, inflation and unemployment. They (BJP govt) have been playing with constitutional institutions. The farmers here in Bihar are fed up with floods and droughts: Tejashwi Yadav during RJD's 'Pratirodh' march pic.twitter.com/ShBZu4N7yv — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2022

Earlier on August 5, Congress staged a protest against inflation price rise, GST and unemployment. Congress marched the protest to the Rashtrapati Bhawan from the Parliament. Later, several Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Shashi Tharoor, were detained while marching to Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The Delhi Police has imposed Section 144 of the CrPC in the New Delhi district except for Jantar Mantar ahead of the Congress party`s call for nationwide protests against inflation and unemployment. Despite no permission from the Delhi Police, the party leaders said that they will go ahead with their proposed protest march.