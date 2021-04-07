Road in Ayodhya to be named after Kothari brothers, who were killed in police firing during Ram Temple movement

Ayodhya: Uttar Pradesh deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya in an announcement said that he will construct a road in Ayodhya in memory of Kothari brothers, who were killed in police firing in Ayodhya on October 30, 1990.

At many times the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, amid the ongoing West Bengal assembly elections, exhorted the voters of the state to remember the sacrifice of Kothari brothers, who had lost their lives while agitating for the holy site in Ayodhya.

The political leaders of BJP also approached the family of Kothari brothers, following which Purnima Kothari, the sister of ‘kar sevaks’ Ram and Sharad Kothari, attended one of the events in the state.

While addressing the public at the event and remembering her brother's sacrifices, Purnima Kothari burst into tears on the stage. She also congratulated PM Narendra Modi for construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Earlier, connecting the Ram Janmabhoomi temple movement with West Bengal ahead of the assembly polls, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had also urged the citizens to remember the sacrifices of the Kothari brothers.

“Kothari brothers sacrificed their lives for the Ram temple movement of Ayodhya. A 'smarak' (memorial) of their sacrifice is still in Ayodhya. Their dream of having Ram Temple is being fulfilled by PM Narendra Modi," said UP CM.

