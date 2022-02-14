हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rajnath Singh

Road, rail and air connectivity in the region has improved during Modi govt, says Rajnath Singh in Manipur

The Defence Minister said that Manipur witnessed development after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power in the state.

Road, rail and air connectivity in the region has improved during Modi govt, says Rajnath Singh in Manipur

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday (February 14, 2022) addressed a public meeting in Manipur's Langthabal Mandal and said that road, rail and air connectivity in the region has improved during the Narendra Modi government.

Singh said that Manipur witnessed development after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power in the state.

"After BJP came to power in Manipur, did the state witness development. During Modi govt, road, rail and air connectivity in the region has improved," he said.

"No one has been able to level allegations of corruption against any minister of the BJP govt at the Centre. We want to root out corruption by bringing change in the system," the Defence Minister added. 

The remarks came ahead of the two-phase elections to the 60-member Manipur Legislative Assembly on February 28 and March 5.

Earlier in the day, Singh paid tributes to CRPF jawans killed in the dastardly Pulwama terror attack on this day three years ago.

"This country will never forget the sacrifice of the brave CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama in 2019. I pay my tributes to them," Singh tweeted.

On February 14, 2019, Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror group had attacked a convoy of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) at Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir, killing 40 personnel of the force.

Days later, Indian warplanes struck the biggest terrorist training camp of JeM deep inside Pakistan's Balakot in retaliation to the dastardly terror attack.

The Indian retaliation was seen as a doctrinal shift in its counter-terror policy.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Rajnath SinghNarendra ModiModi governmentmanipur elections 2022election 2022assembly election 2022Assembly Elections
Next
Story

Tanzeem Fatima, wife of Azam Khan, flays CM Yogi Adityanath for making 'wrong statements'

Must Watch

PT5M48S

Election On Zee: How much voting took place in Uttarakhand till 9 pm, figures came out