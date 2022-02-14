Road, rail and air connectivity in the region has improved during Modi govt, says Rajnath Singh in Manipur

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday (February 14, 2022) addressed a public meeting in Manipur's Langthabal Mandal and said that road, rail and air connectivity in the region has improved during the Narendra Modi government.

Singh said that Manipur witnessed development after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power in the state.

"After BJP came to power in Manipur, did the state witness development. During Modi govt, road, rail and air connectivity in the region has improved," he said.

"No one has been able to level allegations of corruption against any minister of the BJP govt at the Centre. We want to root out corruption by bringing change in the system," the Defence Minister added.

The remarks came ahead of the two-phase elections to the 60-member Manipur Legislative Assembly on February 28 and March 5.

Earlier in the day, Singh paid tributes to CRPF jawans killed in the dastardly Pulwama terror attack on this day three years ago.

"This country will never forget the sacrifice of the brave CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama in 2019. I pay my tributes to them," Singh tweeted.

पुलवामा में २०१९ में मारे गए CRPF के बहादुर जवानों के बलिदान को यह देश कभी नहीं भूलेगा। उनके प्रति मैं अपनी श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित करता हूँ । — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) February 14, 2022

On February 14, 2019, Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror group had attacked a convoy of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) at Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir, killing 40 personnel of the force.

Days later, Indian warplanes struck the biggest terrorist training camp of JeM deep inside Pakistan's Balakot in retaliation to the dastardly terror attack.

The Indian retaliation was seen as a doctrinal shift in its counter-terror policy.

