Roastea Brews A Revolution: Unveils Super Power Coffee Infused With Magic Of Ayurveda!

In a remarkable stride towards innovation, Roastea, the trailblazing beverage brand, has introduced a groundbreaking creation that's set to redefine your coffee experience. Roastea's Super Power Coffee, the first-of-its-kind in India, combines the irresistible allure of coffee with the ancient wisdom of Ayurveda. This unique fusion is poised to leave coffee enthusiasts buzzing with excitement and newfound vitality.

Chaitanya Bhamidipaty, Co-founder and Director of Roastea expressed his enthusiasm for this revolutionary beverage, stating, "Super Power Coffee isn't just a drink; it's an experience that elevates your senses. Crafted with the power of Ayurvedic ingredients like Ashwagandha, Brahmi, and Gotukola, it's a functional beverage designed to boost focus, enhance brain function, and supercharge immunity."

This Super Power Coffee isn't your average cup of joy. With just one serving, it is formulated to provide an unparalleled experience. It's a daily immunity charger, an energizer for body and mind, a brain booster, and a stress reliever all in one cup. Gone are the days of needing multiple cups to get through the day; Roastea's Super Power Coffee offers a new dimension of revitalization in a single cup.



Roastea's commitment to innovation and wellness shines through its Super Power Coffee. "Our aim was to create something extraordinary that's never been replicated before," Chaitanya Bhamidipaty added. "This is a coffee that stands apart from the crowd, offering a blend of flavours and benefits that can't be imitated."

Roastea, a name synonymous with innovation, is not just about coffee; it's a movement that's transforming the beverage landscape. From Corporate Vending Solutions to Roastea Premium Outlets, and now the Online E-commerce Business, the company's journey has been marked by pioneering offerings.

Chaitanya Bhamidipaty shared the company's vision, stating, "Our mission is to innovate and lead in the chai and coffee vending market through technological excellence. We envision becoming the world's largest and most profitable company in the coffee and tea vending space."

Roastea's Super Power Coffee launch heralds a new era in the beverage industry, bridging tradition with modernity, taste with wellness. It's a sip of empowerment, a blend of tradition and innovation that's bound to set new standards in the coffee realm.

Roastea Super Power Coffee comes in five unique flavours: (i) Espresso, (ii) Chocolate Orange, (iii) Vanilla, (iv) Hazelnut & (iv) Caramel. You can explore these products on Roastea’s website. Along with the functional instant coffee range, Roastea has also onboarded its Seven Popular Green Tea Flavours online: Roastea Healthy Ka-Wahh! Roastea Tulsi Pomegranate Roastea Honey Lemon Roastea Tulsi Green Roastea Tulsi Ginger Turmeric Roastea Tulsi Lemon Ginger Roastea Tulsi Mulethi

(This article is part of IndiaDotCom Pvt Ltd’s Consumer Connect Initiative, a paid publication programme. IDPL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility or liability for any errors or omissions and claims in the content of the article.)