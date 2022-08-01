NewsIndia
RAKSHA BANDHAN

Robbery for Raksha Bandhan! Man commits crimes to buy scooter for sister

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Sameer Sharma said the accused mistakenly left his phone at the victim's house after committing the crime.

Last Updated: Aug 01, 2022, 05:04 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

Robbery for Raksha Bandhan! Man commits crimes to buy scooter for sister

A 21-year-old history-sheeter allegedly intensified his criminal activities so that he could buy an electric scooter for his sister on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, police said on Monday. The accused, Tarun alias Rohan, a resident of Rohini, has been named on the 'bad character' list of Sultanpuri police station. He was arrested from Vijay Vihar, they said. He was previously involved in 10 cases of robbery, Arms Act and theft, police said. With his arrest, police claimed to have solved six criminal cases, and also recovered three stolen mobile phones and a motorcycle from him.

The matter came to light when the complainant Surender reported the theft at his house on July 7, police said, adding that a case was registered accordingly.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Sameer Sharma said the accused mistakenly left his phone at Surender's house after committing the crime.

"We analysed the accused's mobile phone and call detail records. But during the investigation, we found that the SIM card was registered with some vague identity. Thereafter, other angles were also explored and subsequently information was received about the accused from an informer," he said.

"During interrogation, Tarun disclosed that he fell into bad company at an early age and got addicted to drugs. Thereafter, he left his studies and started indulging in criminal activities. He said he intensified his criminal activities so that he could buy an electric scooter for his sister as a gift on Raksha Bandhan," the officer added.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How 'Smart' is your smart watch?
DNA Video
DNA: Israel can revoke citizenship of disloyal citizens
DNA Video
DNA: When will IAF bid adieu to MiG-21?
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report of happiness from Nashik's village
DNA Video
DNA: What was the main reasons behind the crash of the MiG?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: How MiG crashes are affecting the morale of Airmen?
DNA Video
DNA: Bengal SSC Scam--Are there any other leaders like Partha Chatterjee in Bengal?
DNA Video
DNA: Bengal SSC Scam--Analysis of Partha's 'Currency Empire'
DNA Video
DNA: 'Corruption free' India, just a dream?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 29, 2022