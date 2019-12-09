Robert Vadra allowed to travel abroad for medical and business purposes

NEW DELHI: Special CBI court Rouse Avenue has allowed Robert Vadra to travel abroad for two weeks starting from December 9. He is scheduled to travel for his medical treatment and business purposes.

Senior Advocate KTS Tulsi had moved the application on his behalf in the court. He had sought permission to travel to Spain citing medical and business reasons.

Special Judge Arvind Kumar had reserved the order in the first half of the day on Monday and passed the order later in the second half of the day.

Live TV

While arguing for Vadra, advocate KTS Tulsi said that his client has been cooperating with the investigation agency and followed every instruction when he was earlier allowed to travel.

On the other hand Advocate DP Singh, Special Public prosecutor argued that Vadra had approached the court at the last moment in which case the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is left with no time to verify the itinerary and other details.

Robert Vadra is facing allegations of money laundering related to his London based properties which is being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate. Vadra is on a conditional anticipatory bail restricting him from travelling abroad without court's permission.