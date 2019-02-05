Robert Vadra to appear before Enforcement Directorate in 2009 petroleum deal case on Wednesday

NEW DELHI: Robert Vadra, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi's brother-in-law and party leader Priyanka's husband, will appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday in connection with the 2009 petroleum deal case.

Vadra is scheduled to appear at 4 pm in front of the ED.

In a major relief, Delhi's Patiala House Court on Saturday granted Vadra interim protection from arrest till February 16.

Vadra's lawyer KTS Tulsi told the court that his client will join the Enforcement Directorate's investigation in money laundering case on February 6.

During the course of the hearing on Saturday, the ED had told the court that it had learnt about more overseas properties related to Vadra and hence, said he should join the probe. It also said Vadra and his associates got kickbacks in the petroleum deal inked in 2009.

Vadra on Friday had filed a petition in the court seeking anticipatory bail in money laundering case filed by the ED.

The court has already granted interim protection from arrest to Vadra's close aide Manoj Arora till February 6.

Arora has repeatedly maintained that he had not committed any crime and he was implicated in this case by the NDA government out of "political vendetta".

With agency inputs