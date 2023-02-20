New Delhi: Two senior women bureaucrats in Karnataka -- IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri and IPS officer D Roopa -- were over the weekend indulged in a public spat after the latter made shocking allegations against the former. Roopa, who is Karnataka State Handicrafts Development Corporation Managing Director, took to her social media account and alleged several "wrongdoings" of Sindhuri, who is the Muzrai Department Commissioner. Roopa also accused Sindhuri of misconduct and released personal pictures of her alleging that it was shared by her with a few male IAS officers.

Sindhuri, however, termed the allegations as baseless and said that Roopa, who holds a responsible position, is making such comments against her out of personal hatred, and was behaving as if she had lost her mental balance.

Sindhuri said that she will take legal action for Roopa's actions amounting to misconduct and criminal offenses under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

The two senior officers have also accused each other of violating the Civil Services Conduct rules, and that they had brought it to the notice of the appropriate authorities.

Action will be taken against Rohini Sindhuri, D Roopa: Karnataka Home Minister

Reacting to the public spat, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Monday expressed displeasure against Rohini Sindhuri and D Roopa's conduct, and warned action, citing service rule violation.

He said that people see IAS and IPS officers with high respect, but looking at Rohini and Roopa's behaviour and conduct, they are causing disrespect and humiliation to civil services officers.

"We are not sitting quiet, action will be taken against them. They both are behaving in such a bad way that not even normal people speak on the streets. Let them do whatever on their personal issues, but coming before the media and behaving in a way they are doing is not right," he told reporters.

"We have good officials of high ranking, they are the ones who run the state and the country, but a few such people are bringing a bad name to the whole of the official class, they have to be punished. I have spoken to DG (Director General of Police) and will be speaking to the CS (Chief Secretary); the Chief Minister is also aware of it," he added.

Noting that the officers are bound by conduct rules, Jnanendra said, "They were already warned in the past and as they are not stopping, the government will consider taking strict measures."

"They have taken names of certain Ministers and the government, the Chief Minister is aware of all this, and he will take a strict decision", he added.

The two have been indulged in a public spat in the past as well, and have also been involved in controversies separately in their official capacities.