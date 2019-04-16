close

Rohit Shekhar Tiwari

Rohit Shekhar Tiwari, son of ND Tiwari, brought dead to Delhi's Max hospital

Rohit was the biological son of ND Tiwari and Ujjwala Sharma, who Tiwari married in 2014.

Rohit Shekhar Tiwari, son of ND Tiwari, brought dead to Delhi&#039;s Max hospital

New Delhi: Rohit Shekhar Tiwari, son of late former UP and Uttarakhand CM ND Tiwari, was brought dead to Max Hospital in Saket here on Tuesday.

News agency ANI reported that Rohit was brought dead at the south Delhi hospital late in the afternoon on Tuesday. This was confirmed by DCP South Delhi Vijay Kumar although the exact cause of his death is not known yet.

Rohit was the biological son of ND Tiwari and Ujjwala Sharma, who Tiwari married in 2014. The veteran politician had accepted Rohit, who took him to court, as his son in 2016 after a long legal battle. The legal battle had even reached Supreme Court before reconciliation.

In January 2017, Rohit Shekhar had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

(This is a breaking news report. More details would be added as and when available)

Rohit Shekhar TiwariND TiwariRohit Tiwari
