Ropeway Services In Delhi Soon? LG Directs DDA To Survey Sites For Cableways Across Yamuna

NEW DELHI: Delhi LG, VK Saxena, who had recently chaired a meeting to explore alternate modes of non-polluting Public Transport, on Wednesday directed the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to start the process of surveying and selecting sites for installation of ropeways/cableways that would carry passengers in cable cars, across the Yamuna, a press release said.

The LG has instructed DDA to submit the preliminary report in this regard within a month. In what promises to come as a New Year gift to the residents of Delhi, this project once it takes off, will operate during fixed timings from morning to night in cable cars with a capacity of about 50 passengers each, across the Yamuna.

DDA which is the owner of the floodplains will select sites, in the vicinity of Metro Stations on either bank of the river, where installations would come up, without encroachment or concretization of the floodplain, the release said. LG while issuing directions, asked the officers to ensure that the sites are selected keeping in mind walkable distances from Metro/DTC nodes. This, he emphasized, will, apart from ensuring the use of public transport that does not cause vehicular emission, also encourage people to walk even during their busy daily hectic schedules.

These cableways/ropeways are aimed at ensuring that people can take an alternate, non-polluting mode of transport across the river rather than crossing it on buses, autos and private vehicles that invariably add to air pollution. It would also ensure less traffic on roads and bridges. Apart from this, it would also provide additional routes closer to the place of residence/work to people, in the process ensuring that people do not have to take long circuitous routes. This will automatically lead to lesser traffic, lesser pollution and saving of travel time.

It may be noted, that even in sites like Baansera and Asita developed by DDA on Yamuna floodplains, the parking sites are located far from the main park areas, so as to ensure that people walk in the greens and ensure physical fitness too.