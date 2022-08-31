The party leadership is in a "quandary" over former bureaucrat Jawhar Sircar, after his controversial statement came to the fore on Monday. Citing the example of Partha Chatterjee-Anubrata Mondal, he said, "The rotten part has to be thrown out." It was one of the topics of discussion at various levels of the Trinamool throughout the day on Tuesday. According to some in the party, Jawhar should resign. Some also suggested taking disciplinary action against Jawhar. However, on this day, Jawhar said, "If the person who gave me (Mamata Banerjee) the responsibility of this job gets angry and asks me to leave, I will resign and leave."

It is to be noted that it was Mamata Banerjee herself who proposed Jawhar to go to the Rajya Sabha. Jawhar accepted it immediately. And within an hour, Trinamool announced the name of this former bureaucrat as its Rajya Sabha candidate. Trinamool spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said in a press conference, "If necessary, the matter of Jawhar's speech can be discussed in the Disciplinary Committee. But we are not saying anything now.” Senior MP Saugata Roy, however, directly demanded Jawhar's resignation. He said, "Jawhar should resign. The party's disciplinary committee should take action."

On the other hand, BJP has come down by using the statement of Trinamool MP. The party's central leader Amit Malviya tweets, "Imagine how bad it must be for Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal, when even a lowlife like Jawahar Sircar (TMC Rajya Sabha MP), feels repulsed at the obscene amount of cash recovered from Partha Chatterjee’s close aide’s homes… His family wants him to quit the Chor Party TMC."

However, Jawhar replies, "⁦Amit Malviya is twisting facts. I spoke against a corruption in all parties, incl TMC and BJP. In ⁩TMC, I could air my views — would anyone in BJP speak of rotten nexus between the Big Duo of BJP & of Big Business? Retail vs Corporate Corruption?"

However on this day he made it clear that if Mamata Banerjee does not want, he will not be in the party. What if the party takes his matter to the disciplinary committee? Jahar replied, "I will not say anything based on speculation. Again, self-respect is the most important thing for me."