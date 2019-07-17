Row erupts over Bihar police's order to gather information on RSS functionaries

In a surprising move, Bihar Police Special Branch has ordered all district incharges to collect information on the state functionaries of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and its affiliates. The revelation has sparked a huge political controversy with several BJP leaders claiming that the move is uncalled for. Senior RSS leader Indresh Kumar on Wednesday mocked the move and said that Bihar Police must gather the information properly as it would help them in getting a better understanding about the RSS and its work. Some RSS leaders have accused Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of misusing the state machinery for spying on RSS.

The letter issued on May 28 is signed by Superintendent of Police of special branch and is addressed to all deputy SPs of special branch. In the letter, the SP has directed all the DSPs to provide names and addresses of president, vice-president, secretary, treasury, joint secretary and other functionaries of the RSS and its 18 associate organisations within a week.

Besides RSS, the other Sangh outfits mentioned in the letter are the Bajrang Dal, Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Hindu Jagaran Samiti, Dharm Jagaran Samanvay Samiti, Hindu Rashtra Sena, Rashtriya Sevika Samiti, Shiksha Bharti, Muslim Rashtriya Manch, Durga Vahini, Swadeshi Jagaran Manch, Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, Bharatiya Rail Sangh, ABVP, Akhil Bharatiya Shikshak Mahasangh, Hindu Mahasabha, Hindu Yuva Vahini and the Hindu Putra Sangh.

In the letter, the officer has written that this must be taken as very important and information must be provided within the stipulated time.

Meanwhile, ADG of Bihar Police, JS Gangwar, on Wednesday addressed a press conference and said that Home Ministry and Police Headquarter were not aware about the letter. Gangwar added that a probe will be done to find out the reason why this letter has been sent. According to Gangwar, the SP who has signed the letter is currently undergoing training at Police Academy and he will be called for questioning. Gangwar, however, noted that there was threat to the life of some RSS leaders in Bihar.