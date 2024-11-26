Udaipur Royals Clash: On Monday night, a clash erupted between two factions of Udaipur’s royal family outside the historic City Palace, involving stone pelting and a tense standoff. The conflict centred around BJP MLA Vishvaraj Singh Mewar, recently crowned as the 77th Maharana of Mewar, who arrived with his supporters but was reportedly denied entry into the palace.

The situation escalated when Vishvaraj Singh and his supporters, angered by the refusal, camped outside the gates, leading to a confrontation with his cousin, Dr. Lakshay Raj Singh Mewar, and their uncle, Arvind Singh Mewar, who were inside the palace. Supporters of the MLA allegedly resorted to stone pelting and attempts to force their way in, prompting retaliation from those inside. The row appears to stem from disputes following Vishvaraj Singh’s recent coronation as Maharana, highlighting tensions within the erstwhile royal family.

Who Are Vishvaraj Singh Mewar and Arvind Singh Mewar?

Nathdwara MLA Vishvaraj Singh is the son of the late Mahendra Singh Mewar and nephew of Arvind Singh Mewar. The former Maharana of Mewar Bhagwat Singh had two sons - Mahendra and Arvind. Vishvaraj is the grandson of Bhagwat Singh. The family lineage belongs to Maharana Pratap. Mahendra Singh was the former MP from Chittorgarh.

What Is The Row About?

The Mewar family row is all about power and wealth. The row started in 1984 following the death of Bhagwat Singh. After his death, his elder son Mahendra Singh was made the new Maharana, and a coronation ceremony took place. However, his younger brother Arvind claimed to be the real heir by producing a will. Arvind has claimed that Mahendra was disinherited by his father, Bhagwat Singh, who allegedly severed all ties with his elder son through a formal declaration in 1984. However, Mahendra Singh had denied all claims. Since Arvind produced a will, legally, his family has continued to control Udaipur's City Palace and Eklingji Temple.

While Arvind Singh Mewar lives in Sambhu Niwas of Udaipur City Palace with his family, Mahendra Singh's family lives in Samor Bagh of the City Palace. After Mahendra Singh's demise on November 10, his son Vishvaraj Singh was coronated on Monday with all the tradition and ritual in the public glare and became the new Maharana of the Mewar lineage. However, this did not go well with Arvind Singh Mewar who wanted the 'Maharana' title for his son Lakshya Singh Mewar.

How The Row Escalated?

The conflict escalated as Vishvaraj’s uncle, Arvind Singh Mewar, younger brother of Mahendra Singh Mewar, issued public notices in local newspapers cautioning against unauthorized access to the City Palace and the Ekling Temple, where some of the ceremonies were planned. Additionally, Arvind Singh took measures to block entry to the Udaipur City Palace for certain rituals linked to the succession event. Vishvaraj Singh, who is the 77th Maharana of Mewar, was reportedly refused entry into the palace. Then, supporters of both factions clashed with each other.

The Royal Heritage

The Mewar Royal family is one of the oldest Royal lineages in India. The 77th generation is taking care of the royal heritage at present which includes Udaipur's City Palace, Ekling Nath temple and HRH Group of Hotels. Arvind Singh's family has significant influence on these properties as Singh himself is the trustee of the Maharana Mewar Charitable Trust and Maharana Mewar Foundation.