RPN Singh jumps ship - a look at UP leaders who quit Congress for BJP

New Delhi: AICC Jharkhand in charge and ex-Union Minister RPN Singh resigned from congress and joined the BJP on Tuesday (January 25) but this is not for the first time that a congressmen left the party and joined its arch-rival. Here are names of congressmen who left the party and joined the BJP

In June 2021 Congress leader and former Union minister Jitin Prasada has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Congress vice-president Virendra Kumar Pasi join BJP in the month of October last year.

In the month of November in 2021, Congress's Rae Bareli MLA Aditi Singh joined BJP

Harchandrapur MLA Rakesh Singh left Congress and joined BJP in December 2021.

On January 12, 2022, Naresh Saini, the Congress MLA from Behat in Saharanpur switched over to the BJP in presence of top BJP State leaders.

On January 20, 2022, former Congress leader Priyanka Maurya, who was also the face of the party's 'Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon' poster in Uttar Pradesh, also joined BJP.

Congress candidate from Suar assembly seat in Rampur district Haider Ali Khan alias Humza Mian deserted the grand old party within days of being declared the official party nominee and joined the Apna Dal (AD), an ally of the BJP on January 23, 2022. The AD immediately declared Humza Mian its candidate from the same seat.

