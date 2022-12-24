RPSC 2nd Grade 2022 paper leaked, Rajasthan govt cancels general knowledge exam - Details here

RPSC 2nd Grade exam 2022: The saga of paper leaks continues in Rajasthan after the RPSC Second Grade paper scheduled to be held today (December 24) went viral on social media before the examination. In response to this, the Rajasthan government had to cancel the RPSC 2nd Grade Paper 2022 even before it was conducted.

As per the media reports, RPSC 2nd grade paper for general knowledge that was scheduled to be held on December 24, 2022 was leaked in Rajasthan's Udaipur after which the government canceled the paper.

The RPSC grade 2 general knowledge exam 2022 was scheduled to be conducted at 9 am today and all the candidates were given entry to the examination hall however the candidates were left shocked after the exam was canceled.

RPSC 2nd Grade paper leak

The Udaipur police in the Beriya police station area of ​​the district today detained 40 candidates in a bus who were solving the RPSC 2nd-grade paper 2022 and were scheduled to sit in the examination. The Police broke the news after which the RPSC second-grade exam was canceled. Udaipur police is interrogating the candidates and further details are awaited.

Meanwhile, furious candidates and opposition leaders in Rajasthan took on twitter to showcase their anger over one more paper leak and the hashtag 'Gehlot Sarkar' started trending on twitter as Twitterati slammed the Rajasthan government over one more failure in conduction of recruitment examination.