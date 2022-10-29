topStories
RPSC RECRUITMENT 2022

RPSC Recruitment 2022: Notification for Food Safety Officer posts released on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, check details here

Candidates can apply for 200 posts of Food Safety Officers in Rajasthan from November 1, 2022, scroll down to check eligibility criteria, salary details and other important details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 29, 2022, 05:53 PM IST|Source: Bureau

RPSC Food Safety Officer Recruitment 2022: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released notification for the recruitment of Food Safety Officers. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for 200 Food Safety Officer posts on the official website of RPSC- rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates will be able to apply for the posts on the official website from November 1, 2022.

Rajasthan Food Safety Officer Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Commencement of online application process: November 1, 2022
Last date to apply for RPSC Food Safety Officer posts: November 30, 2022

Rajasthan Food Safety Officer Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

RPSC is conducting the recruitment drive to fill up 200 posts of  Food Safety Officers in Rajasthan.

RPSC Food Safety Officer Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

Educational Qualification

Candidates having specific educational qualifications including a degree in Food Technology or Dairy technology or Biotechnology or Oil Technology or Agriculture Science or Veterinary Sciences or Bio-Chemistry or Microbiology or Masters Degree in Chemistry or Degree in Medicine can apply for RPSC Food Safety Officer Recruitment 2022. RPSC Food Safety Officer Recruitment Official Notification

Age limit

Candidates applying for RPSC Food Safety Officer Recruitment 2022 must be of 18-40 years of age as on January 1 , 2023. 

RPSC Food Safety Officer Pay Scale

Candidates selected finally for Food Safety Officer will get the Pay Matrix Level L-11    (Grade Pay- 4200-)

RPSC Food Safety Officer Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

  • Gen/OBC (Creamy layer)- Rs- 350
  • OBC(Noncreamy layer)/EWS- Rs 250
  • SC/ST/PWD- Rs 150

RPSC Food Safety Officer Exam

The competitive examination shall carry 150 marks for 150 Multiple Choice Type questions. There shall be one paper. Duration of Paper will be Two hours and Thirty Minutes. Negative marking shall be applicable in the evaluation of answers. For every wrong answer one-third of the marks prescribed for that particular question shall be deducted.

