RRB Group D result RELEASED: Direct link, steps to check scorecard here

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced the RRB Group D result, scroll down for the steps and direct link to check scorecard.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 27, 2022, 09:40 PM IST|Source: Bureau

RRB Group D Result: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the RRB Group D result scorecard today, December 27, 2022. candidates can download the Group D scorecards from the official websites of the respective RRB Regions. The RRB Group D exams were conducted in phases from August 17 to October 11 for the Posts in Level-1 of the 7th CPC Pay Matrix against CEN RRC 01/2019. The result was announced on December 23 and shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET).

Direct link to check scorecard

RRB Group D scorecard: Steps to download here

Visit the RRB regional website rrbcdg.gov.in

Click on the ‘Weblink to view score-card’ for Group D posts

Login using Registration Number, date of birth

The RRB Group D scorecard will appear on the screen

Download and take a printout for future reference

Candidates can also view their Percentile Score, Normalized Marks and Short-listing Status for PET by logging in through the link provided on the official websites of RRBs duly entering their Registration Number and Date of Birth till January 1, 2023.

