RRB NTPC 2021: Answer key link to available at rrbbbs.gov.in, check important details

The candidates who have appeared in RRB NTPC Exam between 28 December 2021 to 31 July 2021 in seven phases, we have some important news for you. The RRB Bhubneshwar and Other released a notice regarding RRB 01/2019 CBT 1 Exam on the official websites. As per the notice, RRB NTPC Exam Answer Key Link from 16 August at 8 PM to 23 August 2021. The candidates must note that they can check the question papers, responses and answer keys from 16 August onwards on RRB Regional Websites.

If the candidates are not satisfied with the answer key and want to submit an objection, they can do the same with a payment of Rs. 50/- plus applicable Bank Service Charges for raising objection per question. RRB NTPC Objection Link will be available from 18 August to 23 August 2021.

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) had conducted the online exam for the recruitment of various Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) like Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Commercial Apprentice, Station Master, etc., under various Zones and Production Units of Indian Railways.

RRB NTPC important events and dates

*RRB NTPC Exam Dates : 28 December to 31 July 2021

*RRB NTPC Answer Key Notice Date : 13 August 2021

*RRB NTPC Answer Key Link Opening Date : 16 August 2021 From 8 PM

*RRB NTPC Answer Key Objection Link Opening Date : 18 August 2021 From 8 PM

*RRB NTPC Answer Key and Objection Link Last Date : 23 August 2021 til 11:59 PM

*RRB NTPC Result Date to be released

RRB NTPC Region-Wise Answer Key Link

* RRB Ahmedabad -- RRB Ahmedabad NTPC Answer Key Download Link -- http://www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in/

* RRB Ajmer -- RRB Ajmer NTPC Answer Key Download Link -- http://www.rrbajmer.gov.in/

* RRB Allahabad -- RRB Allahabad NTPC Answer Key Download Link -- http://rrbald.gov.in/

* RRB Bangalore -- RRB Bangalore NTPC Answer Key Download Link -- https://www.rrbbnc.gov.in/

* RRB Bhubhaneshwar -- RRB Bhubhaneshwar NTPC Answer Key Download Link -- https://rrbbbs.gov.in/

* RRB Bilaspur -- RRB Bilaspur NTPC Answer Key Download Link -- http://www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in/

* RRB Chandigarh -- RRB Chandigarh NTPC Answer Key Download Link -- http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/

* RRB Chennai -- RRB NTPC Chennai Answer Key Download Link -- http://www.rrbchennai.gov.in/

* RRB Guwahati -- RRB Guwahati NTPC Answer Key Download Link -- http://www.rrbguwahati.gov.in/

* RRB Jammu -- Srinagar RRB Jammu NTPC Answer Key Download -- Link http://www.rrbjammu.nic.in/

* RRB Kolkata -- RRB Kolkata NTPC Answer Key Download Link -- http://www.rrbkolkata.gov.in/

* RRB Bhopal -- RRB Bhopal NTPC Answer Key Download Link -- http://www.rrbbpl.nic.in/

* RRB Malda -- RRB Malda NTPC Admit Card Download Link -- http://www.rrbmalda.gov.in/

* RRB Mumbai -- RRB Mumbai NTPC Answer Key Download Link -- http://www.rrbmumbai.gov.in/

* RRB Muzaffarpur -- RRB Muzaffarpur NTPC Answer Key Download Link -- https://www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in/

* RRB Patna -- RRB Patna NTPC Answer Key Download Link -- http://www.rrbpatna.gov.in/

* RRB Ranchi -- RRB Ranchi NTPC Answer Key Download Link -- https://www.rrbranchi.gov.in/

* RRB Secunderabad -- RRB Secunderabad NTPC Answer Key Download Link -- http://www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in/

* RRB Thiruvananthapuram -- RRB Thiruvanathapuram NTPC Answer Key Download Link -- https://rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in/

RRB NTPC 2021: Steps to check the answer key:

1. Go to official website of RRB

2. Click on the link given for viewing answer key

3. Enter your details

4. Click on ‘Login Button’

5. Download NTPC Answer Key 2021

6. Take a print of RRB Admit Card 2021

Those who qualify in RRB NTPC CBT 1 will be called for 2nd Stage Computer Based Test (CBT) followed by Typing Skill Test/Computer Based Aptitude Test (as applicable) and Document Verification/Medical Examination.