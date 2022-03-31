RRB NTPC CBT 1 revised result 2022 released at rrbpatna.gov.in, here's direct link to check

New Delhi: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced the revised result for the Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) recruitment exam on Thursday (March 31, 2022).

Candidates who appeared in NTPC CBT 1 recruitment exam can now check their results on the official website or regional website of RRB.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website for more updates and information related to exam results.

According to the officials, RRB will fill a total of 35,281 posts in NTPC through this recruitment exam. Those who clear CBT 1 will be shortlisted for CBT 2.

RRB NTPC REVISED RESULT 2022: How to check

Step 1. Visit the official website of RRB

Step 2. Click on the RRB NTPC CBT 1 revised result link on the homepage.

Step 3. Fill in your required credentials in the fields provided.

Step 4. Your RRB NTPC CBT 1 revised result will be displayed on your screen.

Step 5. Download and save the RRB NTPC CBT 1 result 2021 for future reference.

The results have been announced for the exams that were held between December 28, 2020, to July 31, 2021. The exam was held in seven phases. It may be noted that the exam conducting body will conduct the Computer Based Test (CBT) 2 for all the shortlisted applicants in May (tentatively).

