Rs 18,000 Monthly For Hindu, Sikh Priests If AAP Comes To Power: Arvind Kejriwal Ahead Of Delhi Polls

Kejriwal said that the scheme would be implemented once the AAP from the government in Delhi.

|Last Updated: Dec 30, 2024, 01:39 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Rs 18,000 Monthly For Hindu, Sikh Priests If AAP Comes To Power: Arvind Kejriwal Ahead Of Delhi Polls Image: ANI

Amidst the row over an Aam Admi Party (AAP) scheme that promises a monthly stipend to unemployed women, AAP national Convener Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced another scheme in upcoming Delhi assembly polls. AAP's new scheme offers a monthly honorarium of  Rs 18000 to Hindu and Sikh priests. 

During the press conference, the former Delhi chief minister said that this scheme would be implemented once the AAP from the government winning in the upcoming polls in the national capital.

"Today I am making an important announcement regarding a scheme. The name of the scheme is Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana. Under this, there is a provision to give an honorarium to the priests of temples and the 'granthis' of the Gurudwara. They will be given an honorarium of about Rs 18,000 per month," Kejriwal said, ANI reported.

