Rs 20 CRORE collected, Rs 5000 per STUDENT: Big SECRET unfolds against Manik Bhattacharya in Primary TET scam

TMC MLA and former President, West Bengal Board of Primary Education, Manik Bhattacharya used to collect the money taken for offline registration by sending people. This information was given by Tapas Mondal, identified as Manik's 'close aide'. On Wednesday, Tapas went to the ED's office to give an account of the financial transactions related to this offline registration. He made this complaint against the former president of the Education Board of Primary education, which practically sealed the ED charges brought against Manik.

According to ED sources, money has been regularly taken from students who want to take DLED training for the TET exam in three academic years from 2018 to 2022. Basically, the money was taken for offline admission to the 600 colleges of DLED training. The ED said that Manik used to arrange for offline registration of the names of students who were willing to undergo training and could not register on the date fixed for online registration. In return, Rs 5000 was taken per head. ED believes that approximately 20 crore rupees have been collected in this way.

Tapas, known to be close to Manik, also said on Wednesday that money was charged for offline registration. That transaction took place in an office of Tapas in Mahishbathan. However, he does not know where that money went from Manik.