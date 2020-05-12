Rs 20 lakh crore relief package, 5 pillars and lockdown 4.0: Highlight of PM Narendra Modi's speech

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (May 12) while addressing the nation on the COVID-19 crisis said that we are in a state of war against the coronavirus.

Here are some of the top quotes of PM Narendra Modi from today's address:

One virus has destroyed the world.

This is an unprecedented crisis; we have to protect ourselves and move ahead as well.

Making India self-reliant is only way to make 21st century belong to India.

India didn't produce any PPE before COVID-19 crisis and manufactured very few N-95 masks; now we are producing 2 lakh of each.

India's self-reliance addresses concerns about world's happiness, cooperation and peace

Medicines supplied by India have infused new hopes in the world which is fighting battle of life and death.

India has resources and talent, it will make best products, improve quality and supply chain: PM Modi

India's self-reliance will be based on five pillars -- economy, infrastructure, technology driven system, vibrant demography and demand.

Special economic package will amount to Rs 20 lakh crore which is nearly 10 pc of GDP

Special economic package will have emphasis on land, labour, liquidity and laws. Beginning Wednesday, Finance Minister will announce details of special economic package.

Special economic package is for our labourers, farmers, honest tax payers, MSMEs and cottage industry.

In this hour of crisis, local suppliers have met our demands; Indians have to be 'vocal about local' and buy products from them.

Coronavirus going to be part of our lives for long time, but we can't let our lives revolve around it only

Lockdown 4.0 will be different and have new rules; you will be informed about it before May 18.

This era of self-reliance will be our new pledge and new festival; we have to move on with new resolve.