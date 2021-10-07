Rs 500 crore Srijan scam: ED gets 5-day custody of key accused

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) was granted five-day custody of key accused in the alleged Rs 500 crore Srijan scam case by a special PMLA court in Patna.

ED had arrested Bipin Kumar, the prime accused in Srijan Mahila Vikas Sahyog Samiti Limited (SMVSSL) case last month.

Kumar in connivance with several government and bank officials and other persons allegedly conspired to divert the government funds into the accounts of Srijan which was used for the benefit of all the conspirators.

“SMVSSL opened various bank accounts in Bank of Baroda, Indian Bank and Bhagalpur Co-operative Bank with the help of Bank officials. Further, in conspiracy with the Govt officials, the funds lying in the District Land Acquisition Office, Indira Aawas Yojana, District Welfare Scheme, etc were transferred to Srijan’s account. In furtherance of the conspiracy, the funds from Srijan were misused for purchase of flats and other immovable properties in Ghaziabad, Pune, Patna, Bhagalpur, etc.,” said ED in a statement.

ED initiated money laundering investigation on the basis of FIR registered by CBI Delhi. During the course of investigation, the agency said it found that the accused has acquired movable and immovable properties out of the proceeds of crime.

“As a result of initial investigation, two provisional attachment orders were issued attaching assets worth Rs. 18.45 crore including 32 flats, 18 shops, 38 plots/house, 47 bank accounts, two vehicles,” the agency added.

ED said that during the entire investigation, Bipin Kumar was non-cooperative and didn’t comply with the summons issued by the investigation agency.

